5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest

Location

5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
Chevy Chase-DC

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
Beautiful 3 bed, 4 bath plus den colonial home in Chevy Chase. Recently renovated with gleaming hardwood flooring throughout, and updated bathrooms and kitchen with new appliances and built in cabinets. Easy street parking and garage plus driveway. Large backyard with garden and small playground. Amazing location with close proximity to metro and highway. No pets and no smokers. Available for move at the end of December or beginning of January.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest have any available units?
5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest does offer parking.
Does 5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest has units with dishwashers.
