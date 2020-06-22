5837 Nebraska Avenue Northwest

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

Beautiful 3 bed, 4 bath plus den colonial home in Chevy Chase. Recently renovated with gleaming hardwood flooring throughout, and updated bathrooms and kitchen with new appliances and built in cabinets. Easy street parking and garage plus driveway. Large backyard with garden and small playground. Amazing location with close proximity to metro and highway. No pets and no smokers. Available for move at the end of December or beginning of January.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above and annual income three times that of the annual rent to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.