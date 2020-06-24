All apartments in Washington
5832 Sherier Place Northwest
5832 Sherier Place Northwest

5832 Sherier Place NW · No Longer Available
Location

5832 Sherier Place NW, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Listed by Shani Madden - Long & Foster

Charming and bright 1 bedroom apartment in lower level of Cape Cod with private entrance. Owner lives on main & upper levels. Plenty of street parking. Shared laundry. Close to D6 Bus that goes to Georgetown & Dupont. 2 blocks to Sibley Hospital, Close to Downtown, Bethesda Md, Arlington & McLean Virginia.

Showing Contact:
Cyrus Abrahim - Long & Foster
C: (301) 928 - 7118
O: (202) 944 - 8400

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

