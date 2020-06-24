5832 Sherier Place Northwest

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Listed by Shani Madden - Long & Foster



Charming and bright 1 bedroom apartment in lower level of Cape Cod with private entrance. Owner lives on main & upper levels. Plenty of street parking. Shared laundry. Close to D6 Bus that goes to Georgetown & Dupont. 2 blocks to Sibley Hospital, Close to Downtown, Bethesda Md, Arlington & McLean Virginia.



Showing Contact:

Cyrus Abrahim - Long & Foster

C: (301) 928 - 7118

O: (202) 944 - 8400



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23306



(RLNE4800609)