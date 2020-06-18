All apartments in Washington
5754 Colorado Ave, Nw
5754 Colorado Ave, Nw

5754 Colorado Avenue Northwest · (201) 845-7300
Location

5754 Colorado Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Price and availability

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in lovely 16th Street Heights/Brightwood neighborhood for rent, October 15th. Large windows, stunning cherry wood floors, jacuzzi tub, washer and drawer in unit, central heating and AC. The apartment is very conveniently located; close to Takoma Park, Silver Spring, Columbia Heights and Petworth. Major bus lines, bike shares, restaurants and shopping nearby. Short walk from Rock Creek Park. Very friendly neighborhood with easy unrestricted parking available on street.

Move in date can be earlier and prorated for those looking to move in the third week of October.

Pets up to 25 lbs welcome with a $300 deposit.

$35 application fee

Rent $2000/mo + electric/1 month security deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5754 Colorado Ave, Nw have any available units?
5754 Colorado Ave, Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5754 Colorado Ave, Nw have?
Some of 5754 Colorado Ave, Nw's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5754 Colorado Ave, Nw currently offering any rent specials?
5754 Colorado Ave, Nw isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5754 Colorado Ave, Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 5754 Colorado Ave, Nw is pet friendly.
Does 5754 Colorado Ave, Nw offer parking?
Yes, 5754 Colorado Ave, Nw does offer parking.
Does 5754 Colorado Ave, Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5754 Colorado Ave, Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5754 Colorado Ave, Nw have a pool?
No, 5754 Colorado Ave, Nw does not have a pool.
Does 5754 Colorado Ave, Nw have accessible units?
No, 5754 Colorado Ave, Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 5754 Colorado Ave, Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 5754 Colorado Ave, Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
