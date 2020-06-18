5754 Colorado Ave, Nw

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom condo in lovely 16th Street Heights/Brightwood neighborhood for rent, October 15th. Large windows, stunning cherry wood floors, jacuzzi tub, washer and drawer in unit, central heating and AC. The apartment is very conveniently located; close to Takoma Park, Silver Spring, Columbia Heights and Petworth. Major bus lines, bike shares, restaurants and shopping nearby. Short walk from Rock Creek Park. Very friendly neighborhood with easy unrestricted parking available on street.



Move in date can be earlier and prorated for those looking to move in the third week of October.



Pets up to 25 lbs welcome with a $300 deposit.



$35 application fee



Rent $2000/mo + electric/1 month security deposit