Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking

Looking for a home verses a small apt or condo? Don't look any further. Warm and inviting rare find; semi-detached townhome in Riggs Park is available for rent. Quiet Tree-lined street conveniently located near schools, Lamond Riggs Rec Center, Shopping & metro bus and train. Well maintained home with period details, hardwood flooring, 2 full bathrooms, ample closet space, finished basement, full-size washer & dryer off-street parking for 2 + cars, Lots of natural light.