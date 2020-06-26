Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

5600 3rd Street NW Available 07/22/19 Gorgeous Petworth End-Unit Rowhome with Garage Parking Available July 22nd - This expansive 3BD plus den Petworth home offers a renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, a fenced backyard, and attached garage parking. Large finished basement can function as a living area, game room, office or play area. Features a built-in wet bar, great for entertaining! This home comes with a washer and dryer as well as tons of storage space.



Situated in the quiet, residential Petworth/Brightwood Park neighborhood, this home is 1 mile from Fort Totten Metro and 1 block from Fort Slocum Park. Easy commute downtown, with several convenient bus lines nearby.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.



(RLNE4939115)