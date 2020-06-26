Amenities
5600 3rd Street NW Available 07/22/19 Gorgeous Petworth End-Unit Rowhome with Garage Parking Available July 22nd - This expansive 3BD plus den Petworth home offers a renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, a fenced backyard, and attached garage parking. Large finished basement can function as a living area, game room, office or play area. Features a built-in wet bar, great for entertaining! This home comes with a washer and dryer as well as tons of storage space.
Situated in the quiet, residential Petworth/Brightwood Park neighborhood, this home is 1 mile from Fort Totten Metro and 1 block from Fort Slocum Park. Easy commute downtown, with several convenient bus lines nearby.
Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.
