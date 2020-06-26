All apartments in Washington
5600 3rd Street NW
5600 3rd Street NW

5600 3rd St NW · No Longer Available
Location

5600 3rd St NW, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
5600 3rd Street NW Available 07/22/19 Gorgeous Petworth End-Unit Rowhome with Garage Parking Available July 22nd - This expansive 3BD plus den Petworth home offers a renovated kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors throughout, a fenced backyard, and attached garage parking. Large finished basement can function as a living area, game room, office or play area. Features a built-in wet bar, great for entertaining! This home comes with a washer and dryer as well as tons of storage space.

Situated in the quiet, residential Petworth/Brightwood Park neighborhood, this home is 1 mile from Fort Totten Metro and 1 block from Fort Slocum Park. Easy commute downtown, with several convenient bus lines nearby.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE4939115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5600 3rd Street NW have any available units?
5600 3rd Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5600 3rd Street NW have?
Some of 5600 3rd Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5600 3rd Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
5600 3rd Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5600 3rd Street NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5600 3rd Street NW is pet friendly.
Does 5600 3rd Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 5600 3rd Street NW offers parking.
Does 5600 3rd Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5600 3rd Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5600 3rd Street NW have a pool?
No, 5600 3rd Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 5600 3rd Street NW have accessible units?
No, 5600 3rd Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5600 3rd Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5600 3rd Street NW has units with dishwashers.
