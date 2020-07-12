All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112

555 Massachusetts Ave NW · (202) 745-0613
Location

555 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 · Avail. now

$2,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 667 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
Centrally Located 1BD/1BA w Parking Chinatown/Gallery place/Penn Quater - Sunny 1BR/1BA unit w Parking & Xtra Storage in full service building.Open floor plan features granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. Building features access to roof deck, pool, fitness center, e-lounge & 24 hour front desk. Just a short walk to the metro, restaurants, shops and grocery store. This is City living at it's best with everything close by.

Walk Score of 98 (Walker's Paradise!)
Transit Score of 100 (Rider's Paradise!)
Bike Score of 94 (Biker's Paradise!)

***Chatel Real Estate, Inc. is An Equal Opportunity Housing Provider***
Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650
Application Fee $77.
$300 Move in/out fee
1-year minimum lease.
Tenant responsible for all utilities
First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.
House professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.

(RLNE3285296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 have any available units?
555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 have?
Some of 555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 currently offering any rent specials?
555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 pet-friendly?
No, 555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 offer parking?
Yes, 555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 offers parking.
Does 555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 have a pool?
Yes, 555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 has a pool.
Does 555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 have accessible units?
No, 555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 does not have accessible units.
Does 555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 have units with dishwashers?
No, 555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112 does not have units with dishwashers.
