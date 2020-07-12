555 Massachusetts Avenue, NW #1112

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

Centrally Located 1BD/1BA w Parking Chinatown/Gallery place/Penn Quater - Sunny 1BR/1BA unit w Parking & Xtra Storage in full service building.Open floor plan features granite counter tops and all stainless steel appliances. Building features access to roof deck, pool, fitness center, e-lounge & 24 hour front desk. Just a short walk to the metro, restaurants, shops and grocery store. This is City living at it's best with everything close by.



Walk Score of 98 (Walker's Paradise!)

Transit Score of 100 (Rider's Paradise!)

Bike Score of 94 (Biker's Paradise!)



Applicant must have a minimum FICO Score of 650

Application Fee $77.

$300 Move in/out fee

1-year minimum lease.

Tenant responsible for all utilities

First months rent and a security deposit equal to one month rent due at lease signing.

House professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate, Inc.



