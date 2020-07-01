All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:58 PM

5506 B st SE 5506 B ST SE

5506 B Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5506 B Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Vouchers Accepted***. Newly renovated 2 bed/1 bath Single Family Home in DC. Home includes washer and dryer in the basement, Garbage Disposal, Oven, and Refrigerator. Detached Parking Garage on site.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

