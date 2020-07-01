5506 B st SE 5506 B ST SE

5506 B Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019 Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
***Vouchers Accepted***. Newly renovated 2 bed/1 bath Single Family Home in DC. Home includes washer and dryer in the basement, Garbage Disposal, Oven, and Refrigerator. Detached Parking Garage on site.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
