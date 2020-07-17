All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A

55 Quincy Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

55 Quincy Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
Located in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of DC on a quiet tree lined street is this spectacular 3 bedroom PLUS bonus room townhome with 1.5 baths available for immediate move in! The home is located just minutes away from so many amazing restaurants such as the Red Hen and Big Bear. A- Yoga studio, dry cleaners and even an amazing farmers market are all within a short walk as well as Howard University and Catholic University.

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 3 BR
- 1.5 bathrooms
- Bonus room with it's own separate AC unit!
- Modern finishes throughout home
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Brick exposure
- Fully equipped kitchen with gas cooking
- Stainless steel appliances
- White quartz countertops
- Plenty of cabinet and counter space
- Lovely bay window in living room
- Open concept living
- Half bath on 1st floor
- Recessed lights
- Master bedroom has bay window
- Deck leading to additional bonus room
- Spacious bedrooms
- Plenty of closet space
- Central AC/Heat
- Washer and dryer
- Garage parking
- No pets
- Water included

AVAILABLE NOW!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5900047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A have any available units?
55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A have?
Some of 55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A offers parking.
Does 55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rockford Apartments
1444 Rock Creek Ford Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Alban Towers
3700 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Park East
1845 Summit Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
700 Constitution
700 Constitution Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Connecticut Gardens
1915 Kalorama Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
2400 Pennsylvania Avenue
2400 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University