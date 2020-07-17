55 Quincy Pl NW Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage yoga

Located in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of DC on a quiet tree lined street is this spectacular 3 bedroom PLUS bonus room townhome with 1.5 baths available for immediate move in! The home is located just minutes away from so many amazing restaurants such as the Red Hen and Big Bear. A- Yoga studio, dry cleaners and even an amazing farmers market are all within a short walk as well as Howard University and Catholic University.



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 3 BR

- 1.5 bathrooms

- Bonus room with it's own separate AC unit!

- Modern finishes throughout home

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Brick exposure

- Fully equipped kitchen with gas cooking

- Stainless steel appliances

- White quartz countertops

- Plenty of cabinet and counter space

- Lovely bay window in living room

- Open concept living

- Half bath on 1st floor

- Recessed lights

- Master bedroom has bay window

- Deck leading to additional bonus room

- Spacious bedrooms

- Plenty of closet space

- Central AC/Heat

- Washer and dryer

- Garage parking

- No pets

- Water included



AVAILABLE NOW!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5900047)