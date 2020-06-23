5405 5th St NW

Amenities

Modern Petworth Rowhome Perfect for Commuters! - The first floor of this classic DC row house features an open plan with front living room passing back to large central kitchen, conveniently located half bath, and rear dining room where new sliding glass doors lead out to your very own deck and fenced in backyard. Accents include fine hardwood flooring, designer light fixtures, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and premium cabinetry.



Heading up to the 2nd floor, youll find a spacious central bathroom outfitted with jacuzzi tub, double headed rain shower, and lovely floor-to-ceiling tile. Two sizable bedrooms round out the second floor each with ample closet space. Finally, of course, the front bedrooms wonderful deck is not to be missed!



Enjoy all the fun extra space provided by this propertys fully finished basement accented by recessed lighting, brand new carpeting, an adorable built-in bay window seat. Additional highlights include: Washer & Dryer, central heat/ac controlled via smart Nest thermostat, and off-street parking.



This fabulous row house is located just one block away from the 62/63 commuter lines, perfect for commuters into Downtown DC or Petworth Metro, as well as the W4 line to Fort Totten and Friendship Heights Metro Stations. Walmart Superstore, and plenty of restaurants and bars are also a short walk away. Brightwood is conveniently tucked close to Petworth's booming Upshur and Kennedy Streets (Yes Organic, Timber Pizza, and Anxo Cidery & Tasting Room) and all the urban amenities that are highly sought after.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, and water. Pets welcome!



