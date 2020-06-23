All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5405 5th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5405 5th St NW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5405 5th St NW

5405 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5405 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern Petworth Rowhome Perfect for Commuters! - The first floor of this classic DC row house features an open plan with front living room passing back to large central kitchen, conveniently located half bath, and rear dining room where new sliding glass doors lead out to your very own deck and fenced in backyard. Accents include fine hardwood flooring, designer light fixtures, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, tile backsplash, and premium cabinetry.

Heading up to the 2nd floor, youll find a spacious central bathroom outfitted with jacuzzi tub, double headed rain shower, and lovely floor-to-ceiling tile. Two sizable bedrooms round out the second floor each with ample closet space. Finally, of course, the front bedrooms wonderful deck is not to be missed!

Enjoy all the fun extra space provided by this propertys fully finished basement accented by recessed lighting, brand new carpeting, an adorable built-in bay window seat. Additional highlights include: Washer & Dryer, central heat/ac controlled via smart Nest thermostat, and off-street parking.

This fabulous row house is located just one block away from the 62/63 commuter lines, perfect for commuters into Downtown DC or Petworth Metro, as well as the W4 line to Fort Totten and Friendship Heights Metro Stations. Walmart Superstore, and plenty of restaurants and bars are also a short walk away. Brightwood is conveniently tucked close to Petworth's booming Upshur and Kennedy Streets (Yes Organic, Timber Pizza, and Anxo Cidery & Tasting Room) and all the urban amenities that are highly sought after.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for electric, gas, and water. Pets welcome!

(RLNE4410839)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 5th St NW have any available units?
5405 5th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5405 5th St NW have?
Some of 5405 5th St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 5th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
5405 5th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 5th St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5405 5th St NW is pet friendly.
Does 5405 5th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 5405 5th St NW offers parking.
Does 5405 5th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5405 5th St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 5th St NW have a pool?
No, 5405 5th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 5405 5th St NW have accessible units?
No, 5405 5th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 5th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5405 5th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woodward
733 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
Novel South Capitol
2 I Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Asbury Apartments
1460 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Shoremeade
2517 K St NW
Washington, DC 20037
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University