Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, 3BR 1 full and 2 half bath home with 1st FL den/FR and sun room. Archways. Freshly painted, ref. flrs, pristine condition . Expanded kit. with plenty of counter space and cabinets. Lovely, lg corner lot with fab gardens and deck. Unfinished dry basmt and one car garage. Nice attic but not a bedroom.



Call or text (301) 928-7118 for showing and any questions.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/23636



No Pets Allowed



