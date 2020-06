Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Great DC rowhouse with a spacious beautiful kitchen w/ large center island, hardwood floors throughout the entire house, rear off street 2 car parking, fenced backyard and washer & dryer. This property is absolutely perfect for roommates. The basement is a studio apartment with a kitchen, full bath and a private entrance. Great location and public transportation near by - one block from the DC Streetcar (H Street + Benning Road). REQUEST A SHOWING TODAY!!!