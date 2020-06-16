All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5331 5th St. NW
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

5331 5th St. NW

5331 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5331 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 2 Bed, 2 Bath Finished Basement Row Home in Bright View - Enjoy this 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms beautifully remodeled rowhome in the beautiful Bright View neighborhood today. If you are looking for a home that is in a quiet neighborhood with all of the conveniences of living in the city, look no further. This home has everything you'll need with new floors, newly updated appliances, and a full back yard! There are two bedrooms upstairs with the master bedroom even having a den to give you a second room of solace. Ample space is hard to come by in Washington, but with this home, you will have plenty. There is a large, finished basement along with a large backyard deck perfect for entertaining guests.

Parking: Garage & Street
All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE3612907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

