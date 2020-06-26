Rent Calculator
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:46 AM
1 of 1
5323 42ND STREET NW
5323 42nd Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
5323 42nd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20015
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Very pleasant sunny home with back yard, 3 blocks from metro, everything! 3 bedrooms up plus 2 rooms in basement. 2 year lease minimum. Long term preferred.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5323 42ND STREET NW have any available units?
5323 42ND STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time.
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 5323 42ND STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
5323 42ND STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5323 42ND STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 5323 42ND STREET NW is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 5323 42ND STREET NW offer parking?
No, 5323 42ND STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 5323 42ND STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5323 42ND STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5323 42ND STREET NW have a pool?
No, 5323 42ND STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 5323 42ND STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 5323 42ND STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5323 42ND STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5323 42ND STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5323 42ND STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5323 42ND STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
