Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

This unit is located in a totally renovated 4-unit building and features an OPEN layout with natural light throughout. It is complete with washer and dryer, 2 bedrooms and 2 large bathrooms. It has a beautiful kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, generous cabinet space with a breakfast bar and beautiful pendant lighting. This uniquely marvellous unit also has plenty of storage space, and it's just a couple of blocks from METRO. PETS ACCEPTED with PET DEPOSIT.