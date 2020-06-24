Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 53 QUINCY PLACE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
53 QUINCY PLACE NE
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:26 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
53 QUINCY PLACE NE
53 Quincy Place Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Eckington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
53 Quincy Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 53 QUINCY PLACE NE have any available units?
53 QUINCY PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 53 QUINCY PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
53 QUINCY PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 53 QUINCY PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 53 QUINCY PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 53 QUINCY PLACE NE offer parking?
No, 53 QUINCY PLACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 53 QUINCY PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 53 QUINCY PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 53 QUINCY PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 53 QUINCY PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 53 QUINCY PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 53 QUINCY PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 53 QUINCY PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 53 QUINCY PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 53 QUINCY PLACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 53 QUINCY PLACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Kenmore
5415 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Parkway Apartments
3220 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Ore 82
82 I St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Modern on M
465 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University