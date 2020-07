Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

Spacious corner unit with large balcony and garage parking available for rent at Sutton Towers. Our long term tenants just moved and we are looking for the next responsible tenant. Unit can be partially furnished. Washer & Dryer in unit. Swimming-pool will re-open in less than 3 months! Quiet community with gate from New Mexico Ave near friendly University. For further information, please email