All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5243 Chillum Place Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5243 Chillum Place Northeast
Last updated April 26 2019 at 4:46 PM

5243 Chillum Place Northeast

5243 Chillum Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Fort Totten - Riggs Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5243 Chillum Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20011
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
FOR RENT! Spring Is in the Air in this Spacious Three Bedrooms / One and Half Bath Duplex. Notable Features; Open Floor Plan, Original Hardwood Floors Main and Upper Levels. Separate Dining Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Ceramic Tile Flooring. Large Fully Finished Basement. Exterior Features Great Curb Appeal and a Huge fenced Rear Yard, Great for Entertaining and Enjoyable Fun with Guest. Additional Features: Freshly Painted Throughout. Washer and Dryer Included. Off Street and Street Parking. Call Today for Your Private Tour. You Will Not Be Disappointed! Location, Location. Minutes to Shopping, Schools, and Commuter Routes. This One Won't Last Long.
FOR RENT! Spring Is in the Air in this Spacious Three Bedrooms / One and Half Bath Duplex. Notable Features; Open Floor Plan, Original Hardwood Floors Main and Upper Levels. Separate Dining Room, Gourmet Kitchen with Ceramic Tile Flooring. Large Fully Finished Basement. Exterior Features Great Curb Appeal and a Huge fenced Rear Yard, Great for Entertaining and Enjoyable Fun with Guest. Additional Features: Freshly Painted Throughout. Washer and Dryer Included. Off Street and Street Parking. Call Today for Your Private Tour. You Will Not Be Disappointed! Location, Location. Minutes to Shopping, Schools, and Commuter Routes. This One Won't Last Long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5243 Chillum Place Northeast have any available units?
5243 Chillum Place Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5243 Chillum Place Northeast have?
Some of 5243 Chillum Place Northeast's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5243 Chillum Place Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
5243 Chillum Place Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5243 Chillum Place Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 5243 Chillum Place Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5243 Chillum Place Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 5243 Chillum Place Northeast offers parking.
Does 5243 Chillum Place Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5243 Chillum Place Northeast offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5243 Chillum Place Northeast have a pool?
No, 5243 Chillum Place Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 5243 Chillum Place Northeast have accessible units?
No, 5243 Chillum Place Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 5243 Chillum Place Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 5243 Chillum Place Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables City Vista
460 L St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Banks
900 7th Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Empire Apartments
2000 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
The Asher
2110 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Idaho Terrace
3040 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University