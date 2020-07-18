All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 522 21ST STREET, NW 613.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
522 21ST STREET, NW 613
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

522 21ST STREET, NW 613

522 21st Street Northwest · (973) 910-1784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

522 21st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 522 21ST STREET, NW 613 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 575 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
lobby
522 21ST STREET, NW 613 Available 08/01/20 Monroe House Condo (Foggy Bottom) - Sunny one-bedroom with open layout, newly renovated kitchen, granite countertop, and newly renovated bathroom with marble tile. Generous closet space, high ceilings, and hardwood floors. Apartment includes stainless steel appliances, new refrigerator, new dishwasher, garbage disposal, specialty fixtures and lighting, walk-in closets, central air/heat and other amenities.

Rent includes ALL utilities (water, gas, electric).

Monroe House Amenities include laundry room; newly renovated lobby; indoor parking available. Monroe House is located within blocks of George Washington University, Foggy Bottom Metro, Whole Foods, Kennedy Center, World Bank and State Department.

Apply at:
prinar.com

* Rents and availability are subject to change. Contact us for exact pricing and available units.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2382095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 21ST STREET, NW 613 have any available units?
522 21ST STREET, NW 613 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 522 21ST STREET, NW 613 have?
Some of 522 21ST STREET, NW 613's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 21ST STREET, NW 613 currently offering any rent specials?
522 21ST STREET, NW 613 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 21ST STREET, NW 613 pet-friendly?
No, 522 21ST STREET, NW 613 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 522 21ST STREET, NW 613 offer parking?
Yes, 522 21ST STREET, NW 613 offers parking.
Does 522 21ST STREET, NW 613 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 21ST STREET, NW 613 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 21ST STREET, NW 613 have a pool?
No, 522 21ST STREET, NW 613 does not have a pool.
Does 522 21ST STREET, NW 613 have accessible units?
No, 522 21ST STREET, NW 613 does not have accessible units.
Does 522 21ST STREET, NW 613 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 21ST STREET, NW 613 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 522 21ST STREET, NW 613?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
360 H Street
360 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Newseum Residences
565 Pennsylvania Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Flats at Dupont Circle
2000 N St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity