Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking lobby

522 21ST STREET, NW 613 Available 08/01/20 Monroe House Condo (Foggy Bottom) - Sunny one-bedroom with open layout, newly renovated kitchen, granite countertop, and newly renovated bathroom with marble tile. Generous closet space, high ceilings, and hardwood floors. Apartment includes stainless steel appliances, new refrigerator, new dishwasher, garbage disposal, specialty fixtures and lighting, walk-in closets, central air/heat and other amenities.



Rent includes ALL utilities (water, gas, electric).



Monroe House Amenities include laundry room; newly renovated lobby; indoor parking available. Monroe House is located within blocks of George Washington University, Foggy Bottom Metro, Whole Foods, Kennedy Center, World Bank and State Department.



Apply at:

prinar.com



* Rents and availability are subject to change. Contact us for exact pricing and available units.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2382095)