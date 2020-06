Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking

BEAUTIFUL DETACHED HOUSE SET ON GOOD SIZED LOT W/FENCED FRONT & BACK YARD. OFFERS A NEWER ROOF, NEW KITCHEN, TWO NEWER BATHROOMS WITH A JACUZZI IN THE MASTER BATH, HARDWOOD FLOORS IN THE LIVING ROOM ,CERAMIC IN THE DINING ROOM & KITCHEN, NEW APPLIANCES, NEWER LIGHT FIXTURES, NEWER WASHER & DRYER IN A BASEMENT THAT CAN BE USED FOR STORAGE OR OTHER. Freshly painted.