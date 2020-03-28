5205 Jay St North East

Amenities

recently renovated bbq/grill

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Renters Warehouse and Ricardo Gonzales present this completely renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home. This beautiful home has a huge back yard for having friends over for a BBQ or for birthday parties, the rooms are the perfect size plus there is 2 bathroom for your convenience. The property is located in the wonderful Deanwood neighborhood in Washington D.C.. Nearby parks include Marvin Gaye Park, Watts Branch Parkway and Marvin Gaye Park. Please contact me if you have any questions at 210-793-7238 Equal Housing Opportunity