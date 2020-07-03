All apartments in Washington
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

520 11TH STREET SE

520 11th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

520 11th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Huge 2BR/2BA unit for rent in the most vibrant Capitol Hill location. Walking distance from Eastern Market Metro Station (orange, Silver & Blue line. Completely updated unit with modern appliances and fixtures. Wood burning fireplace in the basement living/family room to keep you cozy and the skylight is to beg for. Hardwood floors throughout & closet galore. Open concept Kitchen with SS appliance & plenty of counter & cabinet space. Comes with in-unit washer/dryer and a small backyard area perfect for grilling and relaxing. Union Market, Trader Joes, and Yes Organic equally as close. Get to the hill or downtown within minutes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 11TH STREET SE have any available units?
520 11TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 11TH STREET SE have?
Some of 520 11TH STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 11TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
520 11TH STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 11TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 520 11TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 520 11TH STREET SE offer parking?
No, 520 11TH STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 520 11TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 11TH STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 11TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 520 11TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 520 11TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 520 11TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 520 11TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 11TH STREET SE has units with dishwashers.

