516 4TH STREET NE

Amenities
Gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, fresh paint, clean, spacious... this rarely available unit is nestled in the safe and trendy neighborhood of Capitol Hill/H Street Corridor. You are in a Walkers Paradise - Steps to Union Station with red line metro, Amtrak, VRE and MARC. Walk to the National Mall, US Capitol, Supreme Court, Stanton Park playground, H street corridor, dc street car, Giant foods, Whole Foods, and endless bars, restaurants and shopping. This unique apartment has a wide open living room and kitchen with ample space for a sitting area, dining area and office area. The lower level is a generous sized bedroom with separate entrance but also connected by a spiral staircase. Washer/Dryer in unit, beautiful bathroom with porcelain tile. The entire space is airy and bright with high ceilings and 7 large windows! Pets are welcome subject to a one-time $500 pet fee. Tenant responsible for electric.