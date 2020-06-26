All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

516 4TH STREET NE

516 4th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

516 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Gleaming hardwood floors, granite counters, fresh paint, clean, spacious... this rarely available unit is nestled in the safe and trendy neighborhood of Capitol Hill/H Street Corridor. You are in a Walkers Paradise - Steps to Union Station with red line metro, Amtrak, VRE and MARC. Walk to the National Mall, US Capitol, Supreme Court, Stanton Park playground, H street corridor, dc street car, Giant foods, Whole Foods, and endless bars, restaurants and shopping. This unique apartment has a wide open living room and kitchen with ample space for a sitting area, dining area and office area. The lower level is a generous sized bedroom with separate entrance but also connected by a spiral staircase. Washer/Dryer in unit, beautiful bathroom with porcelain tile. The entire space is airy and bright with high ceilings and 7 large windows! Pets are welcome subject to a one-time $500 pet fee. Tenant responsible for electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 500
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 4TH STREET NE have any available units?
516 4TH STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 4TH STREET NE have?
Some of 516 4TH STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 4TH STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
516 4TH STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 4TH STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 4TH STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 516 4TH STREET NE offer parking?
No, 516 4TH STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 516 4TH STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 516 4TH STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 4TH STREET NE have a pool?
No, 516 4TH STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 516 4TH STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 516 4TH STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 516 4TH STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 4TH STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

