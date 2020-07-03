5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e9738d0b9 ----

Fantastic efficiency apartment with lots of natural light available now!

Hurry and get a great deal on the MacArthur Blvd Corridor and Palisades Neighborhood!



Lease Terms:

One-year lease. Resident pays electric and cooking gas, owner pays heat, water/sewer & trash.



No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome



Professionally managed by:

Fred A. Smith Company

730 24th Street, NW #19

Washington, DC 20037

EHO