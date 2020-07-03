All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:31 PM

5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW

5142 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5142 Macarthur Boulevard Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Foxhall-Palisades

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e9738d0b9 ----
Fantastic efficiency apartment with lots of natural light available now!
Hurry and get a great deal on the MacArthur Blvd Corridor and Palisades Neighborhood!

Lease Terms:
One-year lease. Resident pays electric and cooking gas, owner pays heat, water/sewer & trash.

No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome

Professionally managed by:
Fred A. Smith Company
730 24th Street, NW #19
Washington, DC 20037
EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW have any available units?
5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW currently offering any rent specials?
5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW pet-friendly?
No, 5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW offer parking?
No, 5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW does not offer parking.
Does 5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW have a pool?
No, 5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW does not have a pool.
Does 5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW have accessible units?
No, 5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 5142 MacArthur Blvd, NW does not have units with air conditioning.

