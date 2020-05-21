5112 South Dakota Avenue Northeast

Amenities

Two bedroom duplex home for rent at 5112 South Dakota Ave. NE. Featuring a large living room, modern kitchen, formal dining room, 2 bedrooms, Den/home office, one full bath, large basement w/ washer & dryer, hardwood floors throughout with a large back yard. Unit is clean and freshly painted. Located Just 5 blocks to Fort Totten Metro Station Green, Yellow, and the Red Line. Rent is $1,850.00 per month. Security Deposit is also $1,850.00 Resident pays for gas, electricity, and water. Window AC units are included. The lease is for one year. No pets, please. Equal Housing Opportunity. For viewing information please contact Home Realty.



Home Realty, Inc.

1111 10th St. SE

Washington, DC 20003

202 547-7895



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,850, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.