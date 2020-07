Amenities

patio / balcony parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Incredible opportunity to lease on MacArthur Blvd. Affordable price, great location, excellent condition, and includes off street parking. There is an oversized deck that overlooks all that MacArthur Blvd. offers. Close to Clara Barton Parkway, easy access to downtown, Chain Bridge to VA, and more.