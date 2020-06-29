504 REGENT PLACE NE

Amenities

EXCEPTIONAL 4-level custom brick townhome in the districts~ Brookland neighborhood/CHANCELLORS ROW community. This townhome features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. One bedroom/library on LEVEL 1 , two bedrooms on LEVEL 3, and one bedroom on LEVEL 4 (LOFT). The main living area on LEVEL 2 features a wonderful gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, 42 inch cabinets, double door pantry area, along with the light filled dining and living room spaces. Step out on the kitchen balcony for a morning coffee/tea or enjoy the entire day/evening relaxing on the tranquil LOFT patio. The CHANCELLORS ROW community is an impeccably manicured neighborhood of stately townhomes adjacent to the rolling green campus of Trinity Washington University and just over a half mile from the Brookland/CAU Metro. You~ll find dining, bike trails, and parks all nearby. If you~re looking for a place to call home for a while this is the place to be in DC! Please call Kevin Andrews at 240-281-3910 with any questions.