All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 504 REGENT PLACE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
504 REGENT PLACE NE
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:16 AM

504 REGENT PLACE NE

504 Regent Pl NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

504 Regent Pl NE, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
EXCEPTIONAL 4-level custom brick townhome in the districts~ Brookland neighborhood/CHANCELLORS ROW community. This townhome features 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. One bedroom/library on LEVEL 1 , two bedrooms on LEVEL 3, and one bedroom on LEVEL 4 (LOFT). The main living area on LEVEL 2 features a wonderful gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, Corian countertops, 42 inch cabinets, double door pantry area, along with the light filled dining and living room spaces. Step out on the kitchen balcony for a morning coffee/tea or enjoy the entire day/evening relaxing on the tranquil LOFT patio. The CHANCELLORS ROW community is an impeccably manicured neighborhood of stately townhomes adjacent to the rolling green campus of Trinity Washington University and just over a half mile from the Brookland/CAU Metro. You~ll find dining, bike trails, and parks all nearby. If you~re looking for a place to call home for a while this is the place to be in DC! Please call Kevin Andrews at 240-281-3910 with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 REGENT PLACE NE have any available units?
504 REGENT PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 504 REGENT PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
504 REGENT PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 REGENT PLACE NE pet-friendly?
No, 504 REGENT PLACE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 504 REGENT PLACE NE offer parking?
No, 504 REGENT PLACE NE does not offer parking.
Does 504 REGENT PLACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 REGENT PLACE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 REGENT PLACE NE have a pool?
No, 504 REGENT PLACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 504 REGENT PLACE NE have accessible units?
No, 504 REGENT PLACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 504 REGENT PLACE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 REGENT PLACE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 504 REGENT PLACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 504 REGENT PLACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW
Washington, DC 20012
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
Residences on The Avenue
2221 I St NW
Washington, DC 20037
455 Eye Street
455 I St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University