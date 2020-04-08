503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263

Amenities
Comprised of a large, first level suite with its own private entrance, this newly renovated apartment is spacious and flooded with sunlight. The open kitchen and living room feature hip exposed brick walls, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and entirely new updates and amenities. With plenty of space for entertaining, the living room in Apartment #101 offers a buttery tan leather loveseat and cozy sleeper sofa, as well as a large flatscreen TV.
Features:
Unit Accommodates: 3
Bed Sizes: Queen Caspar mattress
Parking: Upon request
View: City View
Non-smoking
Sofabeds: Yes
Maid service: Yes
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:in Unit
View: City View
Wireless Internet
HDTV