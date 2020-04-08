503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263

Amenities

Comprised of a large, first level suite with its own private entrance, this newly renovated apartment is spacious and flooded with sunlight. The open kitchen and living room feature hip exposed brick walls, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and entirely new updates and amenities. With plenty of space for entertaining, the living room in Apartment #101 offers a buttery tan leather loveseat and cozy sleeper sofa, as well as a large flatscreen TV.



Features:

Unit Accommodates: 3

Bed Sizes: Queen Caspar mattress

Parking: Upon request

View: City View

Non-smoking

Sofabeds: Yes

Maid service: Yes

Hardwood Floors: Yes

Oven

Kitchen

Microwave

Dishwasher

TV/Cable

DVD

Washer/dryer:in Unit

Wireless Internet

HDTV