503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263

503 Independence Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

503 Independence Avenue Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Comprised of a large, first level suite with its own private entrance, this newly renovated apartment is spacious and flooded with sunlight. The open kitchen and living room feature hip exposed brick walls, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and entirely new updates and amenities. With plenty of space for entertaining, the living room in Apartment #101 offers a buttery tan leather loveseat and cozy sleeper sofa, as well as a large flatscreen TV.

Features:
Unit Accommodates: 3
Bed Sizes: Queen Caspar mattress
Parking: Upon request
View: City View
Non-smoking
Sofabeds: Yes
Maid service: Yes
Hardwood Floors: Yes
Oven
Kitchen
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:in Unit
View: City View
Wireless Internet
HDTV

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263 have any available units?
503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263 have?
Some of 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263 currently offering any rent specials?
503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263 pet-friendly?
No, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263 offer parking?
Yes, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263 offers parking.
Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263 have a pool?
No, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263 does not have a pool.
Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263 have accessible units?
No, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263 does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 Independence Ave Se Unit: 263 has units with dishwashers.

