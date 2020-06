Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry internet access

DO NOT SHOW UP AT THE PROPERTY!!! Shown By Appoinment Only - Roomate Style/Shared home. This is NOT A FULL APARTMENT Seeking a clean PROFESSIONAL. All utilities included. Walking distance to Deanwood Metro Station. Close to Metro Bus; close to DC night life, grocery stores, shopping, etc. Quiet street/community and secured property. No pets allowed. On street parking. Call between 9am and 6pm mon through Friday & Sat and Sun 9am to 3pm.