Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

5027 3rd St NW

5027 3rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5027 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Beautiful in Brightwood Park! - Step into this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Brightwood Park and be greeted by gleaming hardwood floors, large windows, and plentiful space across 3 floors. The open living and dining areas continue through to the kitchen. With stainless steel appliances including gas stove, plenty of cabinets and counter space, and a breakfast bar, this kitchen is great for entertaining. A door next to the kitchen leads to the back deck, fenced in yard, and garage with space for one car.

Continue upstairs to find the master bedroom with high vaulted ceilings, great closet space, and a lovely ensuite with great tiling. There are two other bedrooms on this floor, both with great closet space and large windows. Another full bath rounds out this floor. Downstairs find a finished basement with more living space, another bedroom, and full bathroom, and door to the back yard.

This spacious rowhome is a 15-minute walk to the Fort Totten metro station for the yellow/green/red lines and a short walk to the bus lines running down Georgia Ave, Kansas Ave, and New Hampshire Ave. Head up to Kennedy Street where you can dine at great spots like Taqueria Distrito Federal, Jackie Lee's, Tony's Place, or Anxo Cidery. Or head down to Petworth's booming Upshur Street with Yes Organic, Himitsu, Timber Pizza, and all the urban amenities that are highly sought after.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing a lease. Tenants responsible for electric, gas, and a $150/month flat fee for water. Cats welcome!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5160585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5027 3rd St NW have any available units?
5027 3rd St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5027 3rd St NW have?
Some of 5027 3rd St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5027 3rd St NW currently offering any rent specials?
5027 3rd St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5027 3rd St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5027 3rd St NW is pet friendly.
Does 5027 3rd St NW offer parking?
Yes, 5027 3rd St NW offers parking.
Does 5027 3rd St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5027 3rd St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5027 3rd St NW have a pool?
No, 5027 3rd St NW does not have a pool.
Does 5027 3rd St NW have accessible units?
No, 5027 3rd St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5027 3rd St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5027 3rd St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
