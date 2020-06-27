5027 3rd St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Beautiful in Brightwood Park! - Step into this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Brightwood Park and be greeted by gleaming hardwood floors, large windows, and plentiful space across 3 floors. The open living and dining areas continue through to the kitchen. With stainless steel appliances including gas stove, plenty of cabinets and counter space, and a breakfast bar, this kitchen is great for entertaining. A door next to the kitchen leads to the back deck, fenced in yard, and garage with space for one car.



Continue upstairs to find the master bedroom with high vaulted ceilings, great closet space, and a lovely ensuite with great tiling. There are two other bedrooms on this floor, both with great closet space and large windows. Another full bath rounds out this floor. Downstairs find a finished basement with more living space, another bedroom, and full bathroom, and door to the back yard.



This spacious rowhome is a 15-minute walk to the Fort Totten metro station for the yellow/green/red lines and a short walk to the bus lines running down Georgia Ave, Kansas Ave, and New Hampshire Ave. Head up to Kennedy Street where you can dine at great spots like Taqueria Distrito Federal, Jackie Lee's, Tony's Place, or Anxo Cidery. Or head down to Petworth's booming Upshur Street with Yes Organic, Himitsu, Timber Pizza, and all the urban amenities that are highly sought after.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent due upon signing a lease. Tenants responsible for electric, gas, and a $150/month flat fee for water. Cats welcome!



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5160585)