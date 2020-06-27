All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:35 PM

5024 9TH STREET NW

5024 9th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5024 9th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
media room
bbq/grill
courtyard
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
media room
Beautiful two bed, two bath condominium built with your urban lifestyle in mind! Features include quartz countertops, a Brazilian walnut kitchen island, a built-in media center and shelving in the living room, and custom closets in both bedrooms. Enjoy an in-unit washer/dryer combo as well as additional storage! Less than a mile from both bus and metro stops, and even closer to the shops and restaurants along Upshur and Kennedy Street, The Gallatin allows you to enjoy the best of city living. If your staying home you have the option to utilize a landscaped courtyard and social area with a grilling station and seating for entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 9TH STREET NW have any available units?
5024 9TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5024 9TH STREET NW have?
Some of 5024 9TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, media room, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 9TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
5024 9TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 9TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 5024 9TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5024 9TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 5024 9TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 5024 9TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5024 9TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 9TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 5024 9TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 5024 9TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 5024 9TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 9TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 5024 9TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
