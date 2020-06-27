5024 9TH STREET NW

Amenities

in unit laundry media room bbq/grill courtyard extra storage

Beautiful two bed, two bath condominium built with your urban lifestyle in mind! Features include quartz countertops, a Brazilian walnut kitchen island, a built-in media center and shelving in the living room, and custom closets in both bedrooms. Enjoy an in-unit washer/dryer combo as well as additional storage! Less than a mile from both bus and metro stops, and even closer to the shops and restaurants along Upshur and Kennedy Street, The Gallatin allows you to enjoy the best of city living. If your staying home you have the option to utilize a landscaped courtyard and social area with a grilling station and seating for entertaining!