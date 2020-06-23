Amenities

granite counters recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan courtyard

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/116797c0b9 ----

LOCATION: 5020 10th Street NE Washington DC 20017



INTERIOR HIGHLIGHTS

? Central Air

? Renovated Kitchen

? Updated Steel Appliances

? Granite Countertops



THINGS TO KNOW

? Available Now

? Tenants Pay all Utilities

? Online Rental Payment?s and Maintenance Requests



No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome



Professionally managed by:

Fred A. Smith Company

730 24th Street, NW #19

Washington, DC 20037

202-337-5080

EHO