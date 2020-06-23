All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5020 10th Street NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5020 10th Street NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5020 10th Street NE

5020 10th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5020 10th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/116797c0b9 ----
LOCATION: 5020 10th Street NE Washington DC 20017

INTERIOR HIGHLIGHTS
? Central Air
? Renovated Kitchen
? Updated Steel Appliances
? Granite Countertops

THINGS TO KNOW
? Available Now
? Tenants Pay all Utilities
? Online Rental Payment?s and Maintenance Requests

No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome

Professionally managed by:
Fred A. Smith Company
730 24th Street, NW #19
Washington, DC 20037
202-337-5080
EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5020 10th Street NE have any available units?
5020 10th Street NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5020 10th Street NE have?
Some of 5020 10th Street NE's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5020 10th Street NE currently offering any rent specials?
5020 10th Street NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5020 10th Street NE pet-friendly?
No, 5020 10th Street NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5020 10th Street NE offer parking?
No, 5020 10th Street NE does not offer parking.
Does 5020 10th Street NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5020 10th Street NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5020 10th Street NE have a pool?
No, 5020 10th Street NE does not have a pool.
Does 5020 10th Street NE have accessible units?
No, 5020 10th Street NE does not have accessible units.
Does 5020 10th Street NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5020 10th Street NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Argonne
1629 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Monroe Tower
3501 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
Meridian Park
2445 15th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University