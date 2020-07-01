All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 502 K Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
502 K Street SE
Last updated January 11 2020 at 9:46 AM

502 K Street SE

502 K Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

502 K Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

parking
yoga
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
yoga
Lovely, internationally furnished two-bedroom apartment on the first floor of a quiet, Victorian row house. Located in the heart of Dupont Circle just 3 blocks from the metro.

Walk to the White House, Georgetown, 14th Street and downtown office buildings. The Brookings Institute and Johns Hopkins University are nearby. The World Bank and George Washington University are in walking distance. In-boundary for Ross Elementary school.

Convenient to downtown law firms, Congress, Capitol Hill, and Embassies.
Ideal apartment in a cozy historic townhouse.

Filled with friendly antiques for the globetrotter to enjoy. Less than a block from Safeway grocery store, yoga studio, restaurants, bars, and shops. This is a two-bedroom, with a canopy bed in the large bedroom. Both bedrooms have desks and bookshelves. The living room has an Indonesian daybed for out of town guests.

Rent includes cable, wifi, electricity and all utilities. Features include two TV sets, 2 music systems, and a beautiful upright piano.

The apartment includes everything you need: sheets, pillows, comforters, electric blankets, towels, dishes, glasses, flatware, kitchen utensils, pots, pans, microwave, coffee maker, toaster, kettle, wok and rice cooker.

Dupont Circle is considered one of the best areas in the city. Its quite beautiful with historic houses, art galleries and lots of embassies. The area is known as Embassy Row. Easy walking distance from the White House, World Bank, George Washington University, downtown offices, 14th Street, U Street, Adams Morgan, and Georgetown. Less than 3 blocks from Dupont Circle metro. Easy access to Congress and Capitol Hill, Georgetown University Bus and the Mall.

Parking is available. Cleaning Service is available for an additional fee.

No smoking in the apartment. No pets.

Minimum lease 2 months.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 K Street SE have any available units?
502 K Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 K Street SE have?
Some of 502 K Street SE's amenities include parking, yoga, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 K Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
502 K Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 K Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 502 K Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 502 K Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 502 K Street SE offers parking.
Does 502 K Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 K Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 K Street SE have a pool?
No, 502 K Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 502 K Street SE have accessible units?
No, 502 K Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 502 K Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 K Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Plaza
1414 Upshur Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20011
The Woodward
733 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Clarence House
4530 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Capitol View on 14th
2420 14th Street Nw
Washington, DC 20009
Maren
71 Potomac Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
880 P at City Market at O
880 P St NW
Washington, DC 20001
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University