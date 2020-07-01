All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 502 Columbia Road NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
502 Columbia Road NW
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

502 Columbia Road NW

502 Columbia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

502 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
gym
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Perched above D.C.s most eclectic and funky neighborhood stands your new luxury home set in a stylishly designed apartment building. Enjoy an evening beverage from your rooftop terrace or get a workout in with a complimentary gym membership at the Urban Athletic Club at The LINE Hotel. As part of the Landing apartment network, residents can choose customized short or long term living with flexible leases and an expedited approval process.

This 705 sf one bedroom/one bath unit truly impresses with 9-foot ceilings, custom cabinetry, oversized closets, and expansive windows granting city views. The space comes fully furnished and includes bespoke furniture, a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a Smart TV, and a full-sized washer and dryer. Live stress-free with member benefits including scheduled cleaning and maintenance via mobile app and seamless relocation service to cities within the Landing network.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Columbia Road NW have any available units?
502 Columbia Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Columbia Road NW have?
Some of 502 Columbia Road NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Columbia Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
502 Columbia Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Columbia Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 502 Columbia Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 502 Columbia Road NW offer parking?
No, 502 Columbia Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 502 Columbia Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 502 Columbia Road NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Columbia Road NW have a pool?
No, 502 Columbia Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 502 Columbia Road NW have accessible units?
No, 502 Columbia Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Columbia Road NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Columbia Road NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Yuma Gardens
3429 Yuma St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Saratoga
4601 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Delano
2745 29th St NW
Washington, DC 20008
501 H Street
501 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The York and Potomac Park
510 21st St NW
Washington, DC 20052
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Parkway Plaza
1835 24th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University