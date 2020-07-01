5007 SHERIFF ROAD NE

Amenities

Newly updated 2 bedroom 1 bath just minutes to H St, the National Arboretum, and Benning Rd shops and restaurants! Featuring two spacious bedrooms and one bathroom, brand new appliances, floors, countertops and wall to wall carpeting, this property also has access to a charming shared outdoor space. Walking distance to Deanwood Rec Center, Deanwood Metro Station (Orange Line), and 295/BW Parkway. Pets are considered on a case by case basis, water is included in the rent (gas/electricTV/internet are a tenant responsibility).