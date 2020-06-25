All apartments in Washington
5005 WARREN STREET NW

5005 Warren Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

5005 Warren Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
Spring Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
ELEGANT COLONIAL by W.C. & A.N.Miller, in sought after Spring Valley West. MUST SEE, customized details,recently updated and freshly painted, over 6,000 square feet of living space. Five bedrooms and one more bonus room. Six full baths and a half bathroom. Gourmet Kitchen, with Granite counters and stainless steel appliances, Large family room, Grand entry foyer, Hardwood floors, Formal Living and Dining rooms. Huge owner's bedroom with his and her en suites, three walk in closets, three other large bedrooms, separate laundry room upstairs. Huge recreation room in fully finished basement with walk out to rare Large backyard. Close to shopping, public transportation and downtown DC. Lawn mowing, yard maintenance, fall leaf removal included in your monthly rent, a savings of over $400 per month and no worries about exterior maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5005 WARREN STREET NW have any available units?
5005 WARREN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5005 WARREN STREET NW have?
Some of 5005 WARREN STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5005 WARREN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
5005 WARREN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5005 WARREN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 5005 WARREN STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 5005 WARREN STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 5005 WARREN STREET NW offers parking.
Does 5005 WARREN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5005 WARREN STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5005 WARREN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 5005 WARREN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 5005 WARREN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 5005 WARREN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5005 WARREN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5005 WARREN STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
