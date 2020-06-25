5005 WARREN STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

ELEGANT COLONIAL by W.C. & A.N.Miller, in sought after Spring Valley West. MUST SEE, customized details,recently updated and freshly painted, over 6,000 square feet of living space. Five bedrooms and one more bonus room. Six full baths and a half bathroom. Gourmet Kitchen, with Granite counters and stainless steel appliances, Large family room, Grand entry foyer, Hardwood floors, Formal Living and Dining rooms. Huge owner's bedroom with his and her en suites, three walk in closets, three other large bedrooms, separate laundry room upstairs. Huge recreation room in fully finished basement with walk out to rare Large backyard. Close to shopping, public transportation and downtown DC. Lawn mowing, yard maintenance, fall leaf removal included in your monthly rent, a savings of over $400 per month and no worries about exterior maintenance.