All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 5 Rhode Island Ave NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
5 Rhode Island Ave NW
Last updated July 26 2019 at 8:56 AM

5 Rhode Island Ave NW

5 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This multi-floor lofted pad is well-lit, spacious and modern. Dozens of trendy restaurants, bars and shopping are within a short walking distance. In the heart of downtown Washington DC, youre just a stones throw from landmarks like The White House, Washington Monument, museums and the lively nightlife of Dupont Circle. This is the perfect place to unwind and get away from it all while still in close proximity to history and adventure.

Unit Amenities Include:

* Hardwood Floors
* In-Unit Laundry
* Heating
* Air Conditioning
* Dishwasher
* Garbage Disposal
* Stainless Steel Appliances
* Granite Countertops
* High Ceilings
* Patio Balcony

Building Amenities Include:

* Outdoor Space
* Roof Deck
* Pet-Friendly
* Parking Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Rhode Island Ave NW have any available units?
5 Rhode Island Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 5 Rhode Island Ave NW have?
Some of 5 Rhode Island Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 Rhode Island Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
5 Rhode Island Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Rhode Island Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 5 Rhode Island Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 5 Rhode Island Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 5 Rhode Island Ave NW offers parking.
Does 5 Rhode Island Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Rhode Island Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Rhode Island Ave NW have a pool?
No, 5 Rhode Island Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 5 Rhode Island Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 5 Rhode Island Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Rhode Island Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 Rhode Island Ave NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fahrenheit
3930 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
450K
450 K St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Clifton
1315 Clifton Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Watermark Buzzard Point
1900 Half Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University