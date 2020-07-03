All apartments in Washington
5 46th St SE Unit: 2

5 46th Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

5 46th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come and view this newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in Marshall Heights. Recently, brand new carpet has been installed as well as brand new paint in all rooms to give it a fresh feel. There is a lot of light that peers through the living room and both bedrooms as well. The kitchen is an open, spacious kitchen, with enough cabinet and counter space for cooking. There is also an additional bonus of having a washer and dryer in unit!

Parking: Street Parking
Tenant Pays All Utilities: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-618-4210
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde
Pets will be accepted based on their PAW SCORE
1-2 PAW DENIED
3 PAW - $45.00 Per month Pet Rent
4 PAW - $35.00 Per Month Pet Rent
5 PAW - $25.00 Per Month Pet Rent

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.
Amenities: 0, Central A/C, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Garbage Disposal, Electric Stove, Fully Equipped Kitchen, Carpet

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/5-46th-st-se ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

