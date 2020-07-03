5 46th St SE Unit: 2

Amenities

Come and view this newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in Marshall Heights. Recently, brand new carpet has been installed as well as brand new paint in all rooms to give it a fresh feel. There is a lot of light that peers through the living room and both bedrooms as well. The kitchen is an open, spacious kitchen, with enough cabinet and counter space for cooking. There is also an additional bonus of having a washer and dryer in unit!



Parking: Street Parking

Tenant Pays All Utilities: Electric, Gas, and Water

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Schedule a Showing Today!

Call: 202-618-4210

Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com

Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com



Application Requirements for any one 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



No pets of any kind are permitted without the specific written permission of Real Property Management in the lease document (i.e., a pet addendum to lease) and an additional non-refundable pet application fee of $250.00 per pet (with the exception of medically necessary pets). Some properties may require higher pet fees or higher rent amounts. If a higher pet fee or rent amount is required, you will be notified in a timely manner after submitting the application.



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

Pets will be accepted based on their PAW SCORE

1-2 PAW DENIED

3 PAW - $45.00 Per month Pet Rent

4 PAW - $35.00 Per Month Pet Rent

5 PAW - $25.00 Per Month Pet Rent



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE, BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

