4950 Call Pl Se
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:07 AM

4950 Call Pl Se

4950 Call Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4950 Call Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Woodson Heights is a distinctive condominium community comprised of 74 condo flats & townhomes. This spacious condo offers 3 Beds, 2 Baths , Dining area, Balcony, Living Room, Washer/Dryer (In Unit) & Assigned Parking. There are Hardwood floors in the Living Room, Dining area and nook, the bedrooms and hallway have new carpet and the place is repainted. This home is in the blossoming Marshall Heights neighborhood which is a neighborhood quickly filling with professionals working in DC looking for a shorter commute. You are just 10-15 minute walk from the blue/silver line metro, just off of East Capitol Street and a short distance from 295, making this a great apartment for anyone working downtown. You won't find another apartment this large and new for this price in DC!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4950 Call Pl Se have any available units?
4950 Call Pl Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4950 Call Pl Se have?
Some of 4950 Call Pl Se's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4950 Call Pl Se currently offering any rent specials?
4950 Call Pl Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4950 Call Pl Se pet-friendly?
No, 4950 Call Pl Se is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4950 Call Pl Se offer parking?
Yes, 4950 Call Pl Se offers parking.
Does 4950 Call Pl Se have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4950 Call Pl Se offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4950 Call Pl Se have a pool?
No, 4950 Call Pl Se does not have a pool.
Does 4950 Call Pl Se have accessible units?
No, 4950 Call Pl Se does not have accessible units.
Does 4950 Call Pl Se have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4950 Call Pl Se has units with dishwashers.
