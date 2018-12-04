4950 Call Pl Se

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Woodson Heights is a distinctive condominium community comprised of 74 condo flats & townhomes. This spacious condo offers 3 Beds, 2 Baths , Dining area, Balcony, Living Room, Washer/Dryer (In Unit) & Assigned Parking. There are Hardwood floors in the Living Room, Dining area and nook, the bedrooms and hallway have new carpet and the place is repainted. This home is in the blossoming Marshall Heights neighborhood which is a neighborhood quickly filling with professionals working in DC looking for a shorter commute. You are just 10-15 minute walk from the blue/silver line metro, just off of East Capitol Street and a short distance from 295, making this a great apartment for anyone working downtown. You won't find another apartment this large and new for this price in DC!