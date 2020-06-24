All apartments in Washington
4943 Just Street Northeast - 1
Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:17 AM

4943 Just Street Northeast - 1

4943 Just Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

4943 Just Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
FOR RENT! CITY LIVING In This UPDATED ROWHOME! Deanwood Style and Charmed Welcomes You. Two Levels / Move In Ready. 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Airy and Bright. Features: Recently Updated. Fresh Paint Throughout, Gas Range Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Ceiling Fans, Tons of Natural Light, Ceramic Flooring Kitchen, Hardwood Flooring Main Level. Generous Size Bedroom, Spacious Living and Dining Area. Washer / Dryer Included. Fence Rear Yard. Conveniently Located Near Shops, Restaurants, And Commuter Routes. No Pets. Gas, Water, Electric Separate. Don't Miss This One! Unpack Your Bags and Move Right In. COMPLETE APPLICATION AT: WWW.KSTREETPM.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4943 Just Street Northeast - 1 have any available units?
4943 Just Street Northeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4943 Just Street Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 4943 Just Street Northeast - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4943 Just Street Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4943 Just Street Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4943 Just Street Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4943 Just Street Northeast - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4943 Just Street Northeast - 1 offer parking?
No, 4943 Just Street Northeast - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4943 Just Street Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4943 Just Street Northeast - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4943 Just Street Northeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 4943 Just Street Northeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4943 Just Street Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4943 Just Street Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4943 Just Street Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4943 Just Street Northeast - 1 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
