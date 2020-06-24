4943 Just Street Northeast - 1

Amenities

FOR RENT! CITY LIVING In This UPDATED ROWHOME! Deanwood Style and Charmed Welcomes You. Two Levels / Move In Ready. 1 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath. Airy and Bright. Features: Recently Updated. Fresh Paint Throughout, Gas Range Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator. Ceiling Fans, Tons of Natural Light, Ceramic Flooring Kitchen, Hardwood Flooring Main Level. Generous Size Bedroom, Spacious Living and Dining Area. Washer / Dryer Included. Fence Rear Yard. Conveniently Located Near Shops, Restaurants, And Commuter Routes. No Pets. Gas, Water, Electric Separate. Don't Miss This One! Unpack Your Bags and Move Right In. COMPLETE APPLICATION AT: WWW.KSTREETPM.COM