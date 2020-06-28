All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4930 A St SE -202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4930 A St SE -202
Last updated November 26 2019 at 5:56 AM

4930 A St SE -202

4930 a Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4930 a Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
9 Unit Multi-Family home
9 Unit Multi -Family home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4930 A St SE -202 have any available units?
4930 A St SE -202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4930 A St SE -202 currently offering any rent specials?
4930 A St SE -202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4930 A St SE -202 pet-friendly?
No, 4930 A St SE -202 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4930 A St SE -202 offer parking?
No, 4930 A St SE -202 does not offer parking.
Does 4930 A St SE -202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4930 A St SE -202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4930 A St SE -202 have a pool?
No, 4930 A St SE -202 does not have a pool.
Does 4930 A St SE -202 have accessible units?
No, 4930 A St SE -202 does not have accessible units.
Does 4930 A St SE -202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4930 A St SE -202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4930 A St SE -202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4930 A St SE -202 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
Sherry Hall
2702 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Jemal's Historic Row
515 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
AdMo Heights
1777 Columbia Road Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Willow & Maple
6918 Willow St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Longfellow
5521 Colorado Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University