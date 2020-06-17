All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 6 2020 at 6:52 AM

4919 A STREET SE

4919 A Street Southeast · (301) 459-5040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4919 A Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$800

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

Great location less than 0.5 mile from Benning Metro. (Pictures are from Two Bed but similar finish) - This beautiful One bedroom apt is the perfect place to relax! You'll love the contemporary light fixtures and high-end kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, including an electric range. Other highlights include hardwood flooring throughout and a close space. The oversize windows allow in tongs of light. The modern bathroom complements the spacious bedroom, making this a cozy place to call home. This apt is an ideal find in a quickly changing neighborhood. Walking distance to Benning Road metro, you have everything you need at your fingertips. Plenty of fantastic shopping, dining, options available just out your front door. Tenant responsible for security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric (water included). No Pets Allowed. We run a complete background check on applicants. We require the renter to make at least three times the monthly rent in income. Application fee is $35. PPE Required for Showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4919 A STREET SE have any available units?
4919 A STREET SE has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4919 A STREET SE have?
Some of 4919 A STREET SE's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4919 A STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
4919 A STREET SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4919 A STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 4919 A STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4919 A STREET SE offer parking?
No, 4919 A STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 4919 A STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4919 A STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4919 A STREET SE have a pool?
No, 4919 A STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 4919 A STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 4919 A STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4919 A STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4919 A STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
