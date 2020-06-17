4919 A STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Great location less than 0.5 mile from Benning Metro. (Pictures are from Two Bed but similar finish) - This beautiful One bedroom apt is the perfect place to relax! You'll love the contemporary light fixtures and high-end kitchen that features stainless steel appliances, including an electric range. Other highlights include hardwood flooring throughout and a close space. The oversize windows allow in tongs of light. The modern bathroom complements the spacious bedroom, making this a cozy place to call home. This apt is an ideal find in a quickly changing neighborhood. Walking distance to Benning Road metro, you have everything you need at your fingertips. Plenty of fantastic shopping, dining, options available just out your front door. Tenant responsible for security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for electric (water included). No Pets Allowed. We run a complete background check on applicants. We require the renter to make at least three times the monthly rent in income. Application fee is $35. PPE Required for Showings.