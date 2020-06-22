4909 7th Pl NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Three-Bedroom Michigan Park Abode! - This classic DC rowhome features three bedrooms and two baths spread out over 1850 sqft. Entering this home you will find a nicely sized living room which leads through to the dining room with convenient hall closet. Off the dining room, the spacious retro kitchen has lots of storage space and clean white cabinetry and large windows. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and one full bathroom. The whole house features hardwood flooring and is lined with windows, offering great natural light throughout. Included is a finished basement with a built-in bar, new laminate flooring, and the washer/dryer. The back door leads you to a nice sized fenced in yard which rounds out everything you need in your next home!



The Michigan Park neighborhood is just north of Brookland on the Maryland border. Head a short distance down Michigan Ave to reach Yes! Organic Market, District Vet, and Turkey Thicket Rec Center. Just a 5-minute drive away is the Brookland Metro and all the new dining and shopping options around it. Smith Public Trust, Brookland Pint, Fox Loves Taco, and Busboys & Poets are just a few. Annie's Ace, Monroe Street Market (and the farmer's market!), and the ArtsWalk are all located here, as well. The buses on Michigan Ave make it easy to get farther downtown.



Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas and flat $75 for water each month. Pets are welcome! Non-smoking residence.



