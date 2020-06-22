All apartments in Washington
4909 7th Pl NE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

4909 7th Pl NE

4909 7th Place Northeast · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4909 7th Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4909 7th Pl NE · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1850 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Three-Bedroom Michigan Park Abode! - This classic DC rowhome features three bedrooms and two baths spread out over 1850 sqft. Entering this home you will find a nicely sized living room which leads through to the dining room with convenient hall closet. Off the dining room, the spacious retro kitchen has lots of storage space and clean white cabinetry and large windows. Upstairs there are three bedrooms and one full bathroom. The whole house features hardwood flooring and is lined with windows, offering great natural light throughout. Included is a finished basement with a built-in bar, new laminate flooring, and the washer/dryer. The back door leads you to a nice sized fenced in yard which rounds out everything you need in your next home!

The Michigan Park neighborhood is just north of Brookland on the Maryland border. Head a short distance down Michigan Ave to reach Yes! Organic Market, District Vet, and Turkey Thicket Rec Center. Just a 5-minute drive away is the Brookland Metro and all the new dining and shopping options around it. Smith Public Trust, Brookland Pint, Fox Loves Taco, and Busboys & Poets are just a few. Annie's Ace, Monroe Street Market (and the farmer's market!), and the ArtsWalk are all located here, as well. The buses on Michigan Ave make it easy to get farther downtown.

Security deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants responsible for gas and flat $75 for water each month. Pets are welcome! Non-smoking residence.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

(RLNE5853193)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4909 7th Pl NE have any available units?
4909 7th Pl NE has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4909 7th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
4909 7th Pl NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4909 7th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4909 7th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 4909 7th Pl NE offer parking?
No, 4909 7th Pl NE does not offer parking.
Does 4909 7th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4909 7th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4909 7th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 4909 7th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 4909 7th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 4909 7th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4909 7th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4909 7th Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4909 7th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4909 7th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
