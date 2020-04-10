All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

4908 41st St. NW

4908 41st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4908 41st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest suite
4 bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms Beautiful Farmhouse in NW DC - Beautifully renovated and expanded Chevy Chase Farmhouse featuring: spacious newly added family room and owner suite, Three bedrooms with top floor 4th Bedroom is a guest suite with a perfect home office. Enjoy the outdoors on the beautiful front porch and lushly landscaped yard. Quiet retreat minutes from all the action! Easy access to Downtown, Chevy Chase.

360 Photo Tour: https://view.ricohtours.com/8fff7974-d5c3-4d8a-8a26-47f3b6b9acf0

Parking: Garage and Street
All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Total Monthly Income must be at least 2.5x the monthly rental price.
-Debt to Income Ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60% of Total Monthly Income.
-For voucher holders, check with your case manager that a voucher in the area covers the monthly rent and that you meet all other requirements apart from the income which is covered by the voucher.

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE5614848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4908 41st St. NW have any available units?
4908 41st St. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4908 41st St. NW have?
Some of 4908 41st St. NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 41st St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
4908 41st St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 41st St. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 4908 41st St. NW is pet friendly.
Does 4908 41st St. NW offer parking?
Yes, 4908 41st St. NW offers parking.
Does 4908 41st St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4908 41st St. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 41st St. NW have a pool?
No, 4908 41st St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 4908 41st St. NW have accessible units?
No, 4908 41st St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 41st St. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4908 41st St. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
