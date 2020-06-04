All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

4901 46th Street Northwest

4901 46th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4901 46th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Amazing 5BD/4BA home in American University Park. Beautiful living room with big windows providing lots of light. Basement has an office with bathroom. Hardwood flooring on main level, beautiful and bright kitchen, Fire place and fenced in yard. Pets welcomed. Close proximity to Friendship Heights and Tenleytown Metro stations, parks and shops.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 46th Street Northwest have any available units?
4901 46th Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4901 46th Street Northwest have?
Some of 4901 46th Street Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 46th Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
4901 46th Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 46th Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 4901 46th Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 4901 46th Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 4901 46th Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 4901 46th Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4901 46th Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 46th Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 4901 46th Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 4901 46th Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 4901 46th Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 46th Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4901 46th Street Northwest has units with dishwashers.

