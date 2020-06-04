4901 46th Street Northwest

Amenities
Amazing 5BD/4BA home in American University Park. Beautiful living room with big windows providing lots of light. Basement has an office with bathroom. Hardwood flooring on main level, beautiful and bright kitchen, Fire place and fenced in yard. Pets welcomed. Close proximity to Friendship Heights and Tenleytown Metro stations, parks and shops.
Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.