4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW

This beautiful 3 bedroom/2 1/2 bath town home designed by Grosvenor Chapman has been completely renovated with new kitchen, stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, new cabinets, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, fireplace, finished basement, new washer/dryer, gorgeous patio and deck off master bedroom with night storm shade. Bathrooms have Carrera Marble counter tops, trim details and marble tile floors. The Landscaping and hardscaping in the front and rear of the house were designed for low maintenance using native and water wise shrubs and flowers to support a clean water shed-The Canal and Potomac River are just down the block from the house. The gardener comes twice monthly, gardening tools and a blower are stored on the property for tenants to use, but they are to remain on the property. Perfect for anyone seeking a refuge from the daily grind. Quality schools within walking distance include, River School, Lab School, Our Lady of Victory, St. Patrick's Episcopal and The Field School.And within walking distance to Georgetown Hospital and University, multiple restaurants, Farmers Market, minutes away from Metro, National Airport and much more!