All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:48 AM

4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW

4850 Reservoir Road Northwest · (202) 546-0055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4850 Reservoir Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Foxhall-Palisades

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,800

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3 bedroom/2 1/2 bath town home designed by Grosvenor Chapman has been completely renovated with new kitchen, stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops, new cabinets, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, fireplace, finished basement, new washer/dryer, gorgeous patio and deck off master bedroom with night storm shade. Bathrooms have Carrera Marble counter tops, trim details and marble tile floors. The Landscaping and hardscaping in the front and rear of the house were designed for low maintenance using native and water wise shrubs and flowers to support a clean water shed-The Canal and Potomac River are just down the block from the house. The gardener comes twice monthly, gardening tools and a blower are stored on the property for tenants to use, but they are to remain on the property. Perfect for anyone seeking a refuge from the daily grind. Quality schools within walking distance include, River School, Lab School, Our Lady of Victory, St. Patrick's Episcopal and The Field School.And within walking distance to Georgetown Hospital and University, multiple restaurants, Farmers Market, minutes away from Metro, National Airport and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have any available units?
4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have?
Some of 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW currently offering any rent specials?
4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW pet-friendly?
No, 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW offer parking?
No, 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not offer parking.
Does 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have a pool?
No, 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not have a pool.
Does 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have accessible units?
No, 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4850 RESERVOIR ROAD NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
2000 Connecticut
2000 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Modera Sedici
2700 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Reed Row
2101 Champlain St NW
Washington, DC 20009
J Linea
2009 8th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Foundry Lofts
301 Tingey St SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleCapitol HillFoggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No MaU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity