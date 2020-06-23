All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4823 ALTON PLACE NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4823 ALTON PLACE NW
Last updated May 19 2019 at 10:05 AM

4823 ALTON PLACE NW

4823 Alton Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4823 Alton Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
First time on the rental market! Urban convenience meets suburban comfort in this deceptively large home in AU Park that was recently expanded and beautifully renovated from top to bottom by Fowlkes Studio. Main-level open floor plan with stunning chef~s kitchen that opens to the fabulous indoor/outdoor living space. Main level den/ 4th bedroom, living room, library/home office and powder room. Three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, including the gorgeous owner~s suite with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Basement with full bathroom and recreational and storage space. Wonderful yard with a patio and flat grassy yard. No pets, no co-signers. Longer leases of 3+ years preferred. House will be managed by Atlas Lane Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4823 ALTON PLACE NW have any available units?
4823 ALTON PLACE NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4823 ALTON PLACE NW currently offering any rent specials?
4823 ALTON PLACE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4823 ALTON PLACE NW pet-friendly?
No, 4823 ALTON PLACE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4823 ALTON PLACE NW offer parking?
No, 4823 ALTON PLACE NW does not offer parking.
Does 4823 ALTON PLACE NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4823 ALTON PLACE NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4823 ALTON PLACE NW have a pool?
No, 4823 ALTON PLACE NW does not have a pool.
Does 4823 ALTON PLACE NW have accessible units?
No, 4823 ALTON PLACE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4823 ALTON PLACE NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4823 ALTON PLACE NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4823 ALTON PLACE NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4823 ALTON PLACE NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Berkshire
4201 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Park Place at Petworth Metro
850 Quincy St NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Alden
2620 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Majestic
3200 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Highland Park at Columbia Heights Metro
1400 Irving St NW
Washington, DC 20010
77H
77 H St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University