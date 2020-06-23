4823 ALTON PLACE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

First time on the rental market! Urban convenience meets suburban comfort in this deceptively large home in AU Park that was recently expanded and beautifully renovated from top to bottom by Fowlkes Studio. Main-level open floor plan with stunning chef~s kitchen that opens to the fabulous indoor/outdoor living space. Main level den/ 4th bedroom, living room, library/home office and powder room. Three bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs, including the gorgeous owner~s suite with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Basement with full bathroom and recreational and storage space. Wonderful yard with a patio and flat grassy yard. No pets, no co-signers. Longer leases of 3+ years preferred. House will be managed by Atlas Lane Property Management.