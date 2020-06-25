All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE

4819 Sheriff Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

4819 Sheriff Road Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this recently updated 2BR/1BA unit in Deanwood conviniently located Equidistant to Deanwood and Minnesota Metro Stations. The two bedrooms are strategically designed on the opposite side of the unit. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted walls and restained floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE have any available units?
4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE have?
Some of 4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE currently offering any rent specials?
4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE pet-friendly?
No, 4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE offer parking?
No, 4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE does not offer parking.
Does 4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE have a pool?
No, 4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE does not have a pool.
Does 4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE have accessible units?
No, 4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Incanto
770 Maine Ave SW
Washington, DC 20024
Drake
1355 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Rocksboro Apartments
1717 R St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Embassy Tower
1620 Fuller St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Tivoli Apartments
1445 Ogden Street NW
Washington, DC 20010
The Shay
1921 8th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
7th Flats
1825 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University