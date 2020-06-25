4819 SHERIFF ROAD NE

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated oven refrigerator

Welcome home to this recently updated 2BR/1BA unit in Deanwood conviniently located Equidistant to Deanwood and Minnesota Metro Stations. The two bedrooms are strategically designed on the opposite side of the unit. Hardwood floors throughout. Freshly painted walls and restained floors.