4813 3rd St NW Unit 4
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM

4813 3rd St NW Unit 4

4813 3rd Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

4813 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
This one won't last long! 2 BR 1 bath in the sought after Petworth Neighborhood of DC!! The unit is located between the Petworth metro and Fort Totten metro and has a bus stop right out front!!

Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 1 Bath
- New washer and dryer being installed
- Hardwood floors
- Gas stove
- Granite countertops
- White cabinets
- ALL utilities included

WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED

Available July 1st!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4922015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 have any available units?
4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 have?
Some of 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
