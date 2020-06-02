4813 3rd St NW Unit 4

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors all utils included range

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities

This one won't last long! 2 BR 1 bath in the sought after Petworth Neighborhood of DC!! The unit is located between the Petworth metro and Fort Totten metro and has a bus stop right out front!!



Property Highlights:

- 2 BR

- 1 Bath

- New washer and dryer being installed

- Hardwood floors

- Gas stove

- Granite countertops

- White cabinets

- ALL utilities included



WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED



Available July 1st!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4922015)