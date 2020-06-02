Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
4813 3rd St NW Unit 4
Last updated July 4 2019 at 10:13 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4813 3rd St NW Unit 4
4813 3rd Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Petworth
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
4813 3rd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Petworth
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
This one won't last long! 2 BR 1 bath in the sought after Petworth Neighborhood of DC!! The unit is located between the Petworth metro and Fort Totten metro and has a bus stop right out front!!
Property Highlights:
- 2 BR
- 1 Bath
- New washer and dryer being installed
- Hardwood floors
- Gas stove
- Granite countertops
- White cabinets
- ALL utilities included
WILL BE RENTED UNFURNISHED
Available July 1st!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4922015)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 have any available units?
4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 have?
Some of 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 offer parking?
No, 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 does not offer parking.
Does 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4813 3rd St NW Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hilltop House
1475 Euclid St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Roberta
5429 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015
The Modern at Art Place
400 Galloway St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Newport West Apartments
1415 Rhode Island Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
AVA Van Ness
2950 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Kelvin
1250 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University