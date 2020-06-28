Rent Calculator
Last updated September 15 2019 at 2:58 AM
4724 BENNING ROAD SE
4724 Benning Road Southeast
No Longer Available
4724 Benning Road Southeast, Washington, DC 20019
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Updated bright one bedroom turn-key condo blocks from Benning Road Metro. Hardwood floors throughout, Stainless steel appliances, Washer/Dryer combo in unit. New Gas Range, Disposal, HVAC unit.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 4724 BENNING ROAD SE have any available units?
4724 BENNING ROAD SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4724 BENNING ROAD SE have?
Some of 4724 BENNING ROAD SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4724 BENNING ROAD SE currently offering any rent specials?
4724 BENNING ROAD SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4724 BENNING ROAD SE pet-friendly?
No, 4724 BENNING ROAD SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 4724 BENNING ROAD SE offer parking?
No, 4724 BENNING ROAD SE does not offer parking.
Does 4724 BENNING ROAD SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4724 BENNING ROAD SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4724 BENNING ROAD SE have a pool?
No, 4724 BENNING ROAD SE does not have a pool.
Does 4724 BENNING ROAD SE have accessible units?
No, 4724 BENNING ROAD SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4724 BENNING ROAD SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4724 BENNING ROAD SE has units with dishwashers.
