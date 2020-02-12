All apartments in Washington
4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW
4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW

4707 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest
Location

4707 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20016
AU Park - Friendship Heights - Tenley

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW Available 06/01/20 Large 8 Bedroom Home - Ground Floor and Main House - American University Park - Large 8 Bedroom 5 Full Bath Home available June 1, 2020 in the AU Park area by the corner of 47th and Massachusetts Ave.

Ground Floor (2 Bedroom and 1 Bath) has separate kitchen and bathroom with separate entrance with living room and two bedrooms; private washer and dryer

Main house (5 Bedroom and 4 Bath) has own access through the front door or back door. Beautiful bathrooms and kitchen.

- First floor consists of large living room; study room, bedroom, kitchen and full bathroom
- Second floor consists of master bedroom with private bathroom, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms; washer and dryer
- Attic is available for storage

Tenant pays all utilities; security deposit is full first month's rent; off-street parking including

Walking distance to American University campus and the N metro bus stop

(RLNE5703050)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW have any available units?
4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW pet-friendly?
No, 4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW offer parking?
Yes, 4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW offers parking.
Does 4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW have a pool?
No, 4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW have accessible units?
No, 4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW does not have units with air conditioning.

