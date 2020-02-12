Amenities

in unit laundry parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

4707 Massachusetts Ave. NW Available 06/01/20 Large 8 Bedroom Home - Ground Floor and Main House - American University Park - Large 8 Bedroom 5 Full Bath Home available June 1, 2020 in the AU Park area by the corner of 47th and Massachusetts Ave.



Ground Floor (2 Bedroom and 1 Bath) has separate kitchen and bathroom with separate entrance with living room and two bedrooms; private washer and dryer



Main house (5 Bedroom and 4 Bath) has own access through the front door or back door. Beautiful bathrooms and kitchen.



- First floor consists of large living room; study room, bedroom, kitchen and full bathroom

- Second floor consists of master bedroom with private bathroom, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms; washer and dryer

- Attic is available for storage



Tenant pays all utilities; security deposit is full first month's rent; off-street parking including



Walking distance to American University campus and the N metro bus stop



(RLNE5703050)